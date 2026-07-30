Nampa house fire displaces family of 6, cause under investigation

NAMPA, Idaho — A family of six was displaced after an early morning house fire caused significant damage to their home in Nampa on Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 2:30 a.m. on July 30. Four fire engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and EMS crews responded to the scene.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, and all six family members, along with the family's pets, got out safely, according to Nampa Fire Battalion Chief Dave O'Connor. EMS evaluated the family at the scene for smoke inhalation and other injuries, and no injuries were reported.

The Nampa Burnout Fund is assisting the family with essential needs as they begin work to recover and rebuild from the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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