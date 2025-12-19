Nampa healthcare vigil highlights concerns over 2025 tax bill changes

NAMPA, Idaho — Community members in Nampa gathered Thursday night for a healthcare vigil organized by the Appleseed Project, highlighting projected impacts of changes in the 2025 tax bill. The event drew attention to estimates that up to 80 Idahoans could die each year and nearly 68,000 could face higher health insurance costs starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Idaho News 6 attended the vigil where community members walked from Lloyd Square Park to a local church, carrying lanterns and candles, and singing songs as they reflected on how these changes could affect their families.

The vigil brought together Idahoans from different backgrounds — including patients, health care providers, and community members — to share their experiences with health insurance and access to care.

Jenny Franco has been diabetic since the age of eight and says she has struggled with her health most of her life. She was also on dialysis for more than four years.

"On February first, 2025, I was called into Salt Lake City for a donated kidney. Again, Obama care the Affordable Care Act allowed me to receive that kidney," Franco said.

Franco says medications are essential to keep her transplanted kidney functioning, and without insulin, her condition could quickly become life-threatening.

"Medications that I'm on keeps this kidney functioning. If I don't have insulin, I'll die within hours," Franco said.

Some attendees pointed to estimates showing insurance premiums could increase by 18 to 26 percent or more in 2026, potentially affecting working-class families and people with chronic health conditions.

"Even though I'm a direct primary care physician that I benefit from, um, the American Care Act being slashed and Medicaid cost, I see the bigger picture. We need those programs," Dr. Sarai Amber Pompey said.

Organizers also shared information about Your Health Idaho, the state's health insurance marketplace. According to recent reports, more than 8,800 Idahoans have already dropped coverage, with thousands more potentially affected as tax credit programs are set to change in 2026.

The U.S. House is currently considering a proposal for a three-year extension of ACA tax credits, which could influence coverage options moving forward. Senator Crapo, who held a key role in previous votes on ACA tax credits, could impact whether the extension passes.

"We think he needs to hear from Idahoans because he's in such a strategic position in the Senate to either make or break this," Gary Sandusky said.

"If as a society we cannot provide health care, security, safety, and love to those in need, then we are saying that not everyone is included or worthy. And to say that is barbaric," Franco said.

Community members say the vigil was an opportunity to share personal experiences, sing songs, and raise awareness as health care policy decisions continue. Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this atory into the new year.

