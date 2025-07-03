Nampa county clerk announces run for mayor as Kling steps aside

NAMPA, Idaho — Canyon County Clerk Rick Hogaboam has announced his candidacy for Nampa mayor following current Mayor Debbie Kling's decision not to seek a third term.

Hogaboam is currently the only candidate to announce a run for the position after Kling's nearly decade-long tenure.

Nampa is experiencing rapid growth in both residential and industrial sectors, presenting challenges for the next mayor.

Hear Hogaboam explain what he'd bring to the table as mayor:

"Those are things that we need to address through the comp plan, which is going to be going through an update. So it's a perfect time to reevaluate the way in which Nampa envisions its future, its future land use map and how it's going to exist. I think it needs careful evaluation," Hogaboam said.

Hogaboam has deep ties to Nampa, having served as a city council member and as Mayor Kling's chief of staff before taking his current position as Canyon County Clerk.

"The opportunity to come back to the city and work as a servant leader on behalf of the citizens in the city that I love is just an amazing opportunity," Hogaboam said.

Mayor Kling has offered her endorsement of Hogaboam, a move she describes as rare.

"While I don't typically endorse anyone, I am going to stand behind Rick. He is a former city councilmember with the city of Nampa. As my former chief of staff, I know Rick well. He's a good man. Integrity and character is important, and I think he will serve the city well," Kling said.

The next mayor will face several challenges, including balancing growth with maintaining quality of life for current residents.

"We're talking about maintaining level of service for the new people we let into the city," Hogaboam said "And so that's something we need to carefully look at. And we owe it to our citizens to protect their quality of life, those who are here. But we also want to grow, but grow wisely and make sure that we're not compromising quality of life, especially public safety."

Mayoral applications must be submitted between Aug. 18 and 29 at the local city hall to appear on the ballot.

