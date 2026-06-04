Nampa council members push for more transparency in mayor appointment process

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa City Council is continuing its search for the city’s next mayor as two council members say they want the public to have a clearer picture of how that decision is being made.

The council has already tried and failed to appoint a new mayor three times. After a 30-day break, some council members say the process still lacks transparency.

WATCH: Nampa City Council prepares to vote again as some members call for more transparency in the mayor appointment process

Nampa council members want clearer mayor appointment process

“We're all put here to represent people, and it just feels like our hands are being tied and we're not able to fully communicate,” Councilwoman Natalie Jangula said of the process.

The vacancy comes after Mayor Rick Hogaboam suddenly passed away in March.

Because state law does not outline exactly how to select a new mayor, interim mayor, and Council President, David Bills is in charge of leading the efforts.

Jangula said council members were each asked to submit two questions for a questionnaire going to two potential candidates. But she is concerned some previously discussed names are no longer part of the process, including former Mayor Debbie Kling, whom she said some constituents still want to be considered.

“Mayor Kling being cut out of the process; I think that she deserves to be a part of it,” Jangula added.

Councilman Dale Reynolds said he also wants more transparency for the public, including written responses being added to the public record, before the council agrees on a final decision.

“This is a big deal,” Reynolds said. “It's not some little decision that's being made for the city of Nampa. It's not only for the employees of Nampa, but it's for the business community. It's for every taxpayer in Nampa.”

Idaho News 6 reached out to Bills for comment but has not heard back.

While Reynolds said he would have preferred full interviews with candidates in front of the council, he said the written questions are still a step forward.

“If we can't have that, then I will settle with the two questions because it's better than nothing. It's better than what we had before this,” Reynolds said.

Nampa City Council will meet Monday to discuss the decision and vote on appointing a mayor.

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