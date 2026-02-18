Nampa City Council denies proposed 276-acre Orchard Acres development

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa City Council decided on Tuesday to deny a proposal for a 276-acre development near Greenhurst Road and South Happy Valley Road.

The proposed community development would introduce 1,413 residential units across four neighborhoods on existing farmland. Neighborhood retail, services, and office space are included in the proposal, as well as 14 miles of interconnected walkways, which developers claim will improve the quality of life for residents.

The multi-phase development will take years. "This project will be a 15 to 20-year build-out," Bonnie Layton, member of the development team, said. "This isn't going to happen overnight."

The Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission recommended the City deny the proposal in Dec. 2025, due to traffic and emergency response concerns.

During the 2025 meeting, many residents called for the City to address current infrastructure concerns, rather than focus on new developments.

"Commute time used to be 10 minutes, up to the interstate, and now it's doubled or even tripled," Nampa resident Kim Taylor said during the December meeting.

To address traffic and safety concerns, the development's proposed contributions would include $6 million for traffic impact fees, as well as protected pedestrian crossings for nearby schools and train crossing emergency alert systems to maintain response times.

However, despite the proposed adjustments. Nampa residents who testified at the meeting stood firmly against the proposal.

David Rubenstein, a Nampa resident, said the high-density development is inappropriate for the area and its values. "It's a quiet, peaceful lifestyle that many of us spent our lives planning for and trying to achieve," Rubenstein said.

Another Nampa resident, Mandy George, said that the project's proposed alleviations to traffic congestion would not make it easier for neighbors during commutes. "This is going to be an absolute disaster...their turning lanes [part of the project's proposed solution] are not going to help with any of this," George said.

Ultimately, the Council voted 4 to 2 to deny the proposed development.

