NAMPA, Idaho — On Monday, Nampa City Council voted 4-1 to adjust the city's food truck rules.
Food trucks can now operate from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. under the new ordinance change.
Additionally, overnight parking is now allowed, along with outdoor dining features.
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The ordinance will go into effect on March 1.
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