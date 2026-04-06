Nampa approves new apartments and townhomes to replace the demolished Edwards Theater in the Sugar District

NAMPA, Idaho — The old Edwards Theater on the south side of Interstate 84 near Garrity Blvd. in Nampa has been demolished, making way for high-density housing in the Sugar District.

The Nampa Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved conditional use permits for 284 traditional apartments and 77 townhome-style units.

The approval gives the developer, Gardner, a path forward on the housing side of the project, though it still has to clear the appeal period and obtain the appropriate permitting before construction begins.

WATCH: Businesses and neighbors discuss the new apartments, townhomes

Nampa approves new apartments and townhomes at former Edwards Theater

Business owners in the nearby plaza tell me the district has been evolving for years, and they are looking forward to the potential boost in customers.

"As a business owner, we want growth. We need people. We always need new people. We love seeing new customers," Brian Toone, owner of Graples, said.

"I was worried about what was coming here with D1 training, and the gymnastics, and the Goldfish Swim School, and the Flying Pickle pickleball. We're like, oh no, we're going to be bombarded by no one who is interested in looking at home decor, and it's been just the opposite," explained Toone.

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LaDon Reames, owner of LaDon’s Fine Jewelry, said new ownership has helped to reshape the neighborhood feel of the district.

"That's our biggest change and our best change because they've come in— they've revamped everything. They've done a beautiful job," Reames said.

"It could bring us some extra traffic. It depends on what type of people move in there, honestly," added Reames.

While some neighbors still miss the theater, they say the empty building was also becoming a concern.

Idaho News 6 The space where the old Edwards Theater used to stand.

"There was a lot of vandalism, and Gardner was aware of it, and they were putting in security, and they put in cameras, and that kind of thing, but still the kids were just, they'd keep coming," said Mary Ann Toone.

Even with the focus on what comes next, the theater is still personal for some of the neighbors next door.

"It was one of our daughter's first jobs," recalled Brian Toone. "One of the months she was Employee of the month, so that was exciting."

In the meantime, Sugar District business owners will have to wait to see when their future neighbors will move in.

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