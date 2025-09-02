Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise closes pickleball courts at two parks after legal settlement

Matt York/AP
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Parks and Recreation has closed pickleball courts at Willow Lane Park and Manitou Park following a legal settlement. Both locations will transition back to tennis-only use, according to the city.

The Willow Lane courts were first converted from tennis to pickleball in 2018, as the sport surged in popularity. But neighborhood concerns and ongoing litigation prompted the city to revert the sites.

“The decision to close popular pickleball courts at two park locations has not been made lightly and comes after years of sincere attempts to find a compromise for everyone involved,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Our team is working on a set of pickleball court siting guidelines to aid the placement of future courts within our park system, and we will continue to look for opportunities to meet the recreational needs of all users, including pickleball players.”

The city said the decision avoids further litigation costs after more than two years of negotiations and pilot programs, including limited play hours and sound barriers. The courts are closed for construction and will reopen for tennis play before December.

