Missing 12-year-old from Nampa has been FOUND

UPDATE: Payton has been located and is safe. The Aware Foundation thanks everyone who helped with the search.

Nampa girl Payton Murrieta has been found

The Nampa Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Payton Murrieta who went missing on March 15.

Payton was last seen on Friday, March 15, at about 4:55 am in the area of The Ranch at Midland apartments.

Nampa Police wrote in a Facebook post, that Avery's family is concerned she connected with an unknown adult online and may be with them.

Idaho News 6 spoke to the girl's grandfather who says he's grateful for the community's response and well wishes for her quick return, and calls Payton a "tough" girl who is resilient and, he feels, will soon return home safe.

According to police, Payton is about 5'5" and 125 pounds with brown eyes and dark red hair. She wears glasses and may have been wearing a hoodie and tie-dye spandex when she went missing.

If you have any information on Payton's disappearance, contact the Nampa Police Department at (208) 465-2257.