NAMPA, Idaho — From creative dirty sodas to blended drinks and freshly baked cookies, a family-owned business in Nampa is giving customers plenty of ways to find a new favorite.

Sipiyo, located off Kings Road near Metal Sports, offers specialty sodas, boosted waters, electrolyte drinks, and frozen lemonades, along with seasonal drink specials and homemade treats.

Owner Rachel Zook took over the business after learning the previous owners were considering moving and potentially closing or selling the shop. She said she saw an opportunity to create a welcoming space where families and friends could gather.

“I’ve always wanted is just to have a place where families can come and hang out, friends can have their weekly meet ups and just come and chill,” Zook said.

Sipiyo's menu offers customers a variety of flavors and combinations, with options to customize drinks to their liking.

Social media manager Ashlyn Bradford said the shop's monthly and seasonal specials are among the highlights. The team creates drinks with fun flavors and toppings, including whipped cream, to make each special stand out.

The shop also makes its own fruit purees and bakes cookies in-house. While sugar cookies are a regular menu item, other cookie flavors rotate with the seasons.

Customers can also experiment with different ingredients to create their own signature drinks.

WATCH | How Sipiyo is getting creative with drinks—

Made in Idaho: Sipiyo in Nampa mixes creativity with specialty drinks

Zook's personal favorite is a passion fruit electrolyte drink with lime and mango puree.

Bradford meanwhile, enjoys a blended Red Bull with raspberry puree and peach.

Beyond serving drinks and treats, Zook and Bradford are looking for ways to connect with other local businesses and bring people together.

Sipiyo has participated in local markets and community events and recently partnered with Sound and Stage Academy to host a monthly open mic night. The event gives community members a place to share their talents and connect with others.

Zook said the support from customers and the surrounding community has been a highlight of running the business.

She also said the team welcomes new ideas and opportunities to work with other local businesses.

Sipiyo is located off Kings Road near Metal Sports in Nampa.

The shop is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Customers can find Sipiyo on Instagram and TikTok by searching @sipiyodrinks.

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