Law enforcement helps bring the Special Olympics torch through Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — The Special Olympics torch made its way through Nampa, Caldwell, and Boise Friday. The Law Enforcement Torch run hits all 50 states and annually the torch is held by over 97,000 officers.



Idaho's Summer Special Olympics are June 7-8 in Caldwell

"The turnout is just phenomenal it's exciting to see the support for the athletes," said Linda Fuller, Oregon resident.

Linda Fuller is one of the many who made it to downtown Nampa Friday to cheer on the Special Olympics Idaho athletes as they ran their torch which will make its way through every state and be held by close to 100,000 law enforcement.

Fuller is rooting for her daughter Emily, a bronze medalist in the Special Olympics in the 100-meter dash who says she loves the community.

"I was able to meet people from all 50 states," said Emily Fuller, Special Olympics athlete.

"It's amazing because I don't get out much and so it's really nice to meet new people and hang out with them," said Emily Fuller.

Other athletes like Renee Goertz love the chance to be in this community.

"We get to do it all together. Go have fun," said Goertz.

"It's very heartwarming to see all ages and all abilities compete," said Linda Fuller.

Linda Fuller hopes more Idahoans join what she says are once-in-a-lifetime events.

"I just really encourage anyone to come and support these athletes because it's like no other competition event that you will ever attend," said Linda Fuller.