NAMPA, Idaho — For some kids at Lake Lowell, casting a fishing line was a brand-new experience.

During Latino Conservation Week, families gathered at the lake for a free fishing event designed to make it easier for people to get outside, try something new and connect with nature.

WATCH | See the impact of Latino Conservation Week for local families:

Latino Conservation Week brings families together at Lake Lowell to learn about fishing and the outdoors

The event was hosted with the Idaho Wildlife Federation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Organizers provided fishing poles, bait and guidance, allowing families to show up without needing to bring their own equipment.

“They are providing the fishing poles, they're providing the worms, they're providing the space to be able to do it,” said America Yorita-Carrion. “When you know where you're going, when you know that the things you're gonna need to do the fishing are gonna be there for you, it just removes some of those barriers.”

Organizers say removing those barriers can make a difference, especially for families who may not have fishing equipment or know where to start.

For Kyle Mackey with the Idaho Wildlife Federation, getting kids excited about the outdoors is something he has experienced firsthand.

“I grew up fishing, and there's nothing I like more than seeing the excitement of kids out here just having fun, enjoying nature and being part of it and catching fish,” Mackey said. “If I didn't have those opportunities when I was a kid, I don't know who I'd be or what I'd be doing today."

Latino Conservation Week is part of a nationwide effort to connect Latino communities with the outdoors and conservation.

The week also comes as Hispanic Heritage Month gets underway, giving organizers an opportunity to bring culture, community and outdoor recreation together.

This year's Idaho Latino Conservation Week includes 19 events throughout the Treasure Valley. Activities include farm tours, seed-saving lessons and a closing celebration Saturday at the Irma Hayman House.

The events are open to everyone. Visit their linktree for more information.

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