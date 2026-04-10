Lake Lowell reopening to boaters April 15 after seasonal closure

NAMPA, Idaho — Boating will resume at Lake Lowell on Wednesday, April 15, as officials reopen the lake for daytime recreation following its seasonal winter closure.

The reopening includes all boat ramps, along with picnic and beach areas at the Lower Dam Recreation Area within the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. The lake closes each year from October through April to protect waterfowl and other wildlife that depend on the shoreline and surrounding habitat.

Refuge leaders are reminding visitors to follow safety guidelines while enjoying the water. Loaner life jackets will be available at several locations around the lake, and no-wake zones remain in place in certain areas to protect nesting birds.

Officials say visitors can also explore walking trails, participate in educational programs and stop by the visitor center to learn more about local wildlife and conservation efforts.

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