Kaylee Goncalves’ family raises awareness for victim advocacy foundation

NAMPA, Idaho — Kaylee Jade Dahlia Day, held at Franz Witte, highlighted a newly bred flower created in Goncalves’ memory while raising funds and awareness for the Kaylee Goncalves Foundation, also known as 'Murder Has a Name.'

The flower features bright pink and purple tones and was developed by Oregon dahlia hybridizer Rosie Cooper-Vert.

WATCH | Kaylee Goncalves’ family raises funds for foundation supporting victims’ families—

Kaylee Goncalves’ family raises funds for foundation supporting victims’ families

“I felt it in my heart, and I knew it was going to be a beautiful day,” said Kristi Goncalves, Kaylee’s mother.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were killed in the 2022 University of Idaho murders in Moscow. Since then, the Goncalves family has become vocal advocates for victims and their families.

The foundation aims to help families find answers in violent crime cases by helping fund DNA testing and other forensic resources when law enforcement agencies may not have the financial means available.

“Murder is not a friendly word. Murder is a hard word to talk about,” Kristi Goncalves said. “But that’s the truth, and that’s how we got here, Kaylee being murdered.”

She said the family hopes donations will help provide answers to others waiting for progress in investigations.

“Every penny donated is going to that cause, to help family after family after family find answers,” Goncalves said. “Not having those answers for seven weeks was far too long. I can’t imagine how families feel when they’ve waited years.”

The Goncalves family said Saturday’s event also served as a reminder of the support surrounding their mission.

"This is what community looks like,” Steve Goncalves said. “People planned all this, organized this, and worked on signs and artwork."

RELATED | ‘Everlasting hug’: Community creates quilt in memory of Kaylee Goncalves

Cooper-Vert said all proceeds from Kaylee Jade Dahlia sales are being donated directly to the foundation.

“Over 200 were sold over the winter, so Kaylee Jade will be seeing sunrises and sunsets all over the nation,” Cooper-Vert said. “It’s pretty amazing to think that she might be in places she dreamed to be.”

For more information and ways to donate, check out the Kaylee Goncalves Foundation.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton