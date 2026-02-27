Judge sets $500K bond for Nampa man charged with arson, drug possession

NAMPA, Idaho — Bryan Gene Connor appeared remotely before a magistrate judge on Thursday for criminal charges stemming from a Feb. 26 structure fire.

Connor is charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. The court advised him that the arson charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. The drug possession charge carries up to 7 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

During the hearing, Connor told the court he resigned from his job last week and had no other income. After answering financial questions under oath, the judge determined he qualified for a public defender and appointed the public defender's office to represent him.

Prosecutors argued a high bond was necessary, calling the alleged conduct an "incredibly dangerous situation" that posed serious concern for the community. The state requested a $500,000 bond and no-contact orders.

Defense counsel recommended a $50,000 bond.

The judge ultimately set bond at $500,000, citing the significant danger to others in the occupied dwelling. The court also issued no-contact orders for 3 individuals and ordered Connor to stay at least 500 feet away from their residence if released.

Connor is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 12 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Darrington.

