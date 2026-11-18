NAMPA, Idaho — From helping reunite lost pets with their owners to responding to reports of injured animals, Nampa Police Department's animal control division handles a wide range of calls throughout the community.

Nampa Police Animal Control gave a closer look at the work behind those calls and the challenges officers face.

The division currently has one animal control officer, Leeann Avila, with another position still vacant.

Captain Skoglund says the role is an important part of the department's community services, and the demand is constant.

"It's vital. I will tell you that our animal control officer handles more calls than any other employee. They are constantly busy," Skoglund said.

When residents find a stray or injured animal, they may not know where to turn. That's where animal control can step in.

Officers respond to qualifying calls, work to locate an animal's owner and, when necessary, transport stray dogs to West Valley Humane Society.

The shelter has different intake guidelines for dogs and cats, meaning not every animal can be accepted. Nampa Police says it works closely with the shelter to determine the best next steps. Avila says one of the challenges she's seeing right now is the number of calls involving stray and feral cats, particularly those that are sick or injured.

WATCH: We ride along with Nampa Police Animal Control to see what a day on the job looks like

'It's vital': Inside the busy work of Nampa's animal control officer

"There's a lot of sick and injured cat calls right now, and I know that the shelter has a lot, and so I know that they're at capacity," Avila said.

West Valley Humane Society recently reported that 49 cats and kittens were being treated for ringworm, with 72 additional cats at the shelter.

The ongoing challenges are also part of a greater effort in Nampa.

The city's Animal Welfare Task Force, an initiative spearheaded by the late Mayor Rick Hogaboam, brings community partners together to address issues involving stray and feral animals.

Avila says the group is making progress, but finding solutions takes time.

"We're making progress, but it just takes time. So I will say the people on our task force are absolutely wonderful. They have a lot of great input and a lot of suggestions," she said.

For Avila, the work comes down to helping animals that cannot speak for themselves.

"We have the opportunity to be able to care for the voiceless, and that's kind of just like my personal motto," she said.

Nampa Police encourages residents who find a stray or injured animal to contact the department's non-emergency line.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.