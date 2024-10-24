In-N-Out set to open Boise location this weekend

BOISE, Idaho — In-N-Out is opening its newest Treasure Valley location this weekend, less than a year after Idaho's first In-N-Out opened in Meridian.

The new location at the Boise Towne Square Mall is set to open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. The restaurant is located at 140 N. Milwaukee St., at the former site of the Pier 1 Imports store.

The Boise location has one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 74 guests, and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 32 additional guests, according to a press release.

Shawn Martin, a veteran of In-N-Out for 18 years, is the manager of the new Boise restaurant. In-N-Out will also employ approximately 60 associates at the new location with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m., and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.