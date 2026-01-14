Idaho's Fairness in Women's Sports Act goes before the SCOTUS

NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments over whether transgender girls should be allowed to participate in women's school sports. Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador was inside the courtroom, and Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson was outside, where supporters and opponents of the law rallied.

The justices considered a pair of cases from Idaho and West Virginia, where federal courts have blocked state laws prohibiting transgender girls from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. In 2020, Idaho passed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which forbade biological males from competing in women's interscholastic sports.

I asked Congressman Simpson why he felt the need to be present for the hearing.

"I said during my remarks that I'm surprised that I have to be here or any of those people have to be here because this is common sense, frankly, as far as I'm concerned, that biological males should just not be playing in women's sports, that's just the reality," replied Congressman Simpson.

According to the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law, Transgender athletes make up just over 1% of the more than 8 million teenage student athletes nationwide. Asked why he considers this such an important issue when there are many other national matters to address, he said.

"Even though it's only one percent or whatever the percentage is— if that individual takes a scholarship away from a woman who would otherwise be able to go to college and get a scholarship, and advance and compete in sports, that's one too many," said Congressman Simpson.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, Boise State transgender athlete Lindsay Hecox attempted to withdraw her lawsuit challenging Idaho's ruling on trans athletes in 2025, citing personal hardship, family loss, and negative public scrutiny. A federal judge denied the request, saying it was important to set legal precedent as the case reached the Supreme Court.

"But when you make a decision or any decision in life, there are consequences to those decisions, and one of the things if you decide to become trans means that you probably will not be able to compete in women's sports, that's just the reality," said the Congressman.

It may take weeks or months before the Supreme Court issues its ruling. Idaho News 6 will keep you up to date.

