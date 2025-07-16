NAMPA, Idaho — State leaders gathered at the College of Western Idaho (CWI) campus on Tuesday to celebrate 36 years of the Idaho Lottery's contributions to education and infrastructure projects across the state.

"This place where we're sitting, funded by the lottery, is what's going to continue to propel Idaho forward," said Governor Brad Little during the event.

Since 1989, the Idaho Lottery has distributed over $1.2 billion to public schools and state-owned buildings. At CWI, these funds are being used to construct the new CAP-ED Student Success Center, showcasing the tangible improvements made possible by lottery dollars.

WATCH AS THE IDAHO LOTTERY MARKS 36 YEARS OF SUPPORTING EDUCATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE

Idaho Lottery Celebrates 36 Years of Funding Education and Infrastructural Advancements

"We get a great check, but for the over 300,000 students that are in our system and the over 20,000 teachers that teach in our classrooms in our state, this money matters. It means a lot," said Debbie Critchfield, Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction.

The celebration highlighted how the Idaho Lottery's contributions have not only enhanced education but also supported vital infrastructure projects within state-owned facilities. Campuses across Idaho are using these funds to expand and launch innovative programs to prepare students for the workforce of the future.