Idaho Hispanic Foundation sees double the demand as federal shutdown continues

NAMPA, Idaho — As the federal government shutdown enters its second month, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation is seeing a surge in families seeking help with basic necessities like food and winter clothing.

"Times are tough right now—times are tough for all of our community," said Mari Ramos, executive director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation.

Second Month of Shutdown Leaves Idaho Families Leaning on Food Banks

The ongoing shutdown has left WIC and SNAP benefits suspended, forcing many families to turn to local food pantries and community organizations for support.

"Getting food is so difficult, and getting fresh fruits and vegetables is also difficult," said Ramos. "When people can make it to the store, they'll often buy canned or shelf-stable items."

Last month, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation served more than 160 families, which is double the number they assisted in September.

Rising food costs combined with the federal shutdown have created unprecedented demand for services.

"It's not just about food—it's about building relationships with people," explained Ramos.

One mother visiting the foundation for the first time said she came after her children's healthcare was cut off during the shutdown. She described the organization as a lifeline for her family.

The Idaho Hispanic Foundation is in the midst of preparing for its annual "Share the Day" event on Nov. 20, just before the holidays.

The organization provides comprehensive services including food assistance, immunization programs, medical screenings, dental and vision services, housing help, and legal assistance.

"What we're trying to do is ensure that our community—especially our unhoused community—is taken care of this winter season," Ramos said. "We have lots and lots of different community members that come into the building. [The] immunization coalition, we have different doctor screenings that happen—dental, vision, we have other non-profits when it comes to housing, legal— all of the kinds of services you might need in a lifetime are all in one place."

In particular, winter coats are in high demand. The foundation accepts gently used coats that have been washed and remain in good condition.

"It's made it really difficult to get coats, to be able to give our community those coats that we normally do on Share the Day," Ramos said. "They do not have to be new—we welcome donations of coats, as long as they're in good condition and washed."

The foundation accepts all donations, from food and clothing to household items, to help community members in need.

