Idaho Hispanic Community Center chosen as new name for former Hispanic Cultural Center facility

NAMPA, Idaho — At the May 6 Nampa City Council meeting, the Nampa Community & Cultural Advisory Group recommended Idaho Hispanic Community Center as the new name of the building located at 315 Stampede Drive.

The former name of the building was the “Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho” and is still held by a nonprofit organization, so a new name needed to be chosen. The nonprofit was evicted from the building in May of 2023 after the city of Nampa and the Hispanic Community Center failed to reach an agreement.

“The advisory committee is excited to complete our first step in a series of steps to move us forward," said Dan Puga, Nampa Community & Cultural Advisory Group Chair. "The new name allows us to brand and market the center and fulfill its intent to improve the quality of life for all people as well as to recognize, celebrate, and preserve Hispanic heritage, culture and values.”

Since the City of Nampa took control of the building in July 2023, a number of maintenance items have been addressed. In addition to many of the infrastructure needs, the Nampa Community & Cultural Advisory Group was also formed at the end of last year to guide the city on best ways to utilize the facility for the community.

“I greatly appreciate the work of the Nampa Community & Cultural Advisory Group in identifying a new facility name and their continued work to make recommendations on the highest and best use of the Idaho Hispanic Community Center moving forward,” Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said.