Idaho Food Bank prepares for surge in demand as government shutdown continues to impact SNAP benefits

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Food Bank is preparing for increased demand as the federal government shutdown creates uncertainty for families across the state, prompting the organization to boost food supplies and expand volunteer efforts.

At a distribution event at the Idaho Center, the food bank provided 50,000 pounds of pantry staples, significantly more than the typical 35,000 pounds, as officials anticipate more families may need assistance while SNAP benefits remain on hold.

"I'm here because I need food. I've been one year with no working, and I take care of my medication and everything. I have cancer, and I live alone in this state. But God is all for me," one recipient said.

Randy Ford, CEO of the Idaho Food Bank, said the shutdown's ripple effects are forcing the organization to plan further ahead and invest additional resources.

"It does impact how far we plan. When there's changes in SNAP benefits, delays in SNAP benefits, and then also when you have federal workers that could be going without a paycheck. So what it's allowed us, or what we've had to do, is plan a little farther forward, spend additional funds on food. So we spent an additional $200,000 on food," Ford said.

The food bank has expanded deliveries to partners across Idaho and brought in extra volunteers to meet potential increases in demand.

"We've had to bring in additional volunteers, and we have the support of the community," added Ford.

As families wait for SNAP benefits to return and major holidays approach, local businesses are stepping up to help. Corwin Ford is matching donations dollar for dollar up to $50,000 through the end of the year.

"It's a donation match, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000. It's something we've been wrapped up with for the last 10 years and couldn't think of a better cause," said Zach Wear, general manager of Corwin Ford.

