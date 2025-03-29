Idaho donations through Love, Idaho support California wildfire victims

NAMPA, Idaho — To support Southern California homeowners still recovering from the devastating wildfires that plagued the state back in January, Nate Morris is working tirelessly to continue delivering crucial donations such as clothing, diapers, and even dog treats as part of the Love, Idaho charity campaign.

"The reception was very warm, and they were thankful. They thought it was amazing that the 'State of Idaho' would do something like this," said Morris, the owner of Resto Clean, of the charitable effort. The donations were sent two months after the fires had been contained, thanks to a partnership with the LA Dream Center in Los Angeles.

Kelli Bradley, the executive director of programs at LA Dream Center, highlighted the ongoing challenges victims face as they begin the rebuilding process.

"You're looking at tens of thousands of people [who were] impacted by this [disaster]. Every story is just gut-wrenching," explained Bradley. "Many of [the victims] not only lost their homes, but their kids lost their schools."

Significant cleanup efforts are projected to last months if not years. "We've been doing ash-outs every day in the community— meaning that we're going to the burned properties at the request of homeowners and helping them sift through the ashes to try to find anything of value or sentiment that they might be looking for," Bradley said.

Nate Morris shared photos of ash and debris infiltrating homes that were not directly affected by the flames. In April, the LA Dream Center will host an event focusing on recovery and rebuilding, with Morris and his team from Resto Clean participating. "They want us to come down and do a smoke and ash cleanup class for them," Morris added.

Looking ahead to the future of Love, Idaho, Nate Morris is optimistic. "We've already got a couple of other businesses that would like to use the branding and the name, and I'm all about it. I think they can still funnel the proceeds through the Grace Center and use it for whatever they would like to use it for," Morris says.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.