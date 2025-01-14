Sid's Garage is joining the mission to support those impacted by the Southern California Wildfires

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Local restaurant Sid's Garage spent the weekend taking donations from locals to drive down to those impacted by the wildfires in Southern California.



Idahoans are jumping into action to support those impacted by the fires in southern California.

"Whether it be emergency personnel, firefighters, you name it. It is just people in need. It is who we are," said Will Primavera, owner of Sid's Garage.

He and his team spent the weekend collecting donations to take down to southern California.

Primavera smiled with glee, saying, "Here's the great thing. We had prayed and hoped for one big truck. Then we realized halfway through Saturday that it wasn't going to be enough. So we got a second one."

Primavera said despite the short notice, they were flooded with donations. After filling a second truck, they donated what didn't fit to a local church that's also planning to drive donations down to California later this week.

"We are going to cook, and we are going to do whatever we can for those in need, and not get in their way," added Primavera.

But Sid's Garage isn't the only local group coordinating assistance.

Matthew Ochsner with the Red Cross said, "Idaho is great at supporting both our neighbors here at home and those across the country. We see that time and time again."

Ochsner, with the Red Cross, explains it's easy to help. Idahoans watching from home can easily donate by texting 'CA wildfires' to 9099. The Red Cross is also accepting donations online and over the phone.

"I can't even begin to put it in words what this means to us, all the messages. Hundreds. People have offered to drive down with us and meet us there. Surprising from the valley? No. It's what makes us so amazing," finished Primavera.

