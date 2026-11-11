NAMPA, Idaho — Sage Valley Middle School is requesting additional police presence on campus after reports of a weapon and a separate school shooting threat raised concerns among parents about student safety.

Parents brought those concerns to the Vallivue School Board Tuesday night, with some saying they have kept their children home from school because they do not feel comfortable sending them back.

“More threats were made yesterday and last night,” parent Kayla McGer said. “She just broke down. Like, she doesn't want to go back.”

Parents told Idaho News 6 they have also heard reports involving a knife, additional threats and a possible list of students who were targeted. Families said they still have questions about what happened, how the incidents were investigated and when parents were notified.

“Now that they're saying, ‘Oh sorry, it was two days later, but it's safe, you can send your kids to school,’ I do not feel safe,” parent Erin Willes said.

WATCH: Sage Valley Middle School adds police presence after weapon report, safety concerns

‘I can’t trust the district’: Parents question response to weapon, threats at Sage Valley Middle School

Emails obtained by Idaho News 6 show the district sent families multiple updates about the concerns.

In an email sent Nov. 6, the district said its initial findings did not confirm that a weapon had been on campus. The following morning, however, the district said key witnesses confirmed a weapon had been on campus Nov. 4.

The district said it followed its protocols and involved law enforcement.

A second email sent Nov. 9 addressed a separate reported school shooting threat. The district said that threat was investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

At Tuesday night's board meeting, parents asked the district to consider additional security measures, including metal detectors or handheld screening wands. Others called for more transparency about how threats are investigated and when families are notified.

“That's my firstborn daughter. That's my baby,” parent Danny Houston said. “So if you guys could address these issues and kind of help us better understand your process.”

Later Tuesday night, Sage Valley administrators sent another update to families saying the school believes students are safe but has requested additional police presence on campus beginning Wednesday.

The district also told Idaho News 6 it takes every report seriously, while cautioning that sharing unverified information can create unnecessary fear or interfere with investigations.

Vallivue School District did not provide additional comment Tuesday night.

For some parents, the concerns have reached the point where they are considering other options.

“I'm already having to contemplate stopping working again and homeschooling because I can't trust the district,” McGer said.

Idaho News 6 will continue following the concerns at Sage Valley Middle School and any changes the district makes moving forward.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.