'I can't live like this': Nampa neighbors raise concerns about bed bugs, push for change from management

Residents at the Colorado Gardens apartment complex in Nampa are dealing with what they claim is a bedbug infestation that went unchecked for over a month.

The complex provides low-income housing for residents 55 and older. Five of these residents contacted Idaho News 6 this week, claiming the infestation had not been addressed, despite an initial complaint on June 3rd , with consequential complaints following.

Robin Dannenberg, who moved into a second-floor unit in September, says her apartment has been hit the hardest.

"They've made a home under my bed. They've made a home in the seams of my mattress," Dannenberg said.

Residents say seeing bugs in public areas like the laundry room and mailboxes have left them afraid to use those shared facilities. Many residents are disabled and say they cannot perform the labor required to address the infestation themselves.

They have been personally paying for laundromats, (the closest laundromat charges $8.50 for a medium load) cleaning supplies, and other services — costs that are quickly adding up as low-income adults.

Chris Priest, another resident said she witnessed management dismiss Dannenberg's concerns firsthand.

"Four of us heard Robin tell management that that she had bedbugs," Priest said.

"...and she blew it off. Usually what they say if you go into the office with concerns like this is "if you're not happy, find another place to live."

Another neighbor, Rebecca Ames, said she felt compelled to reach out to Idaho News 6 for help.

"I thought it was extremely important because no one was doing anything about it," Ames said.

The off-site property management company contacted me after my visit to the complex, claiming they had not been made aware of the issue until late last week and had pest control on-site by Tuesday morning after an inspection of the building.

Priest said accountability remains the priority.

"I just would like to see something done and people be held accountable for not doing their job."

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton