I-84 closures planned between Garrity and Ten Mile throughout March for tri-level flyover ramp construction

NAMPA, Idaho — Drivers in the Treasure Valley should prepare for multiple nighttime closures on Interstate 84 between Meridian and Nampa this month as crews work to install 20 girders for the region’s first tri-level flyover ramp. The new ramp will connect I-84 with State Highway 16, marking a major milestone in the project’s progress.

RELATED | Idahoans react to proposal to name State Highway 16 as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial" Highway

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will close sections of I-84 between the Garrity (Exit 38) and Ten Mile (Exit 42) interchanges on various dates in March to accommodate the work. Most closures will occur overnight to minimize traffic impacts, but drivers should still plan for delays and detours.

Closure schedule:

Tuesday, March 10 and Wednesday, March 11:

Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road (see detour map).

Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Traffic will be detoured to Franklin Road (see detour map). Friday, March 13:

Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Traffic will detour to Franklin Road.

Westbound I-84 reduced to two lanes (see detour map).

Eastbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will detour to Franklin Road. Westbound I-84 reduced to two lanes (see detour map). Saturday, March 14 – Monday, March 16:

Eastbound I-84 closed. Traffic will exit and re-enter using the new ramps.

Westbound I-84 reduced to two lanes.

Closures begin 6 a.m. Saturday and end 5 a.m. Monday (see detour map) .

Eastbound I-84 closed. Traffic will exit and re-enter using the new ramps. Westbound I-84 reduced to two lanes. Closures begin 6 a.m. Saturday and end 5 a.m. Monday (see detour map) . Tuesday, March 17 – Friday, March 20, and Monday, March 23:

Westbound I-84 closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Traffic will detour to Franklin Road (see detour map).

Ongoing nighttime lane restrictions will continue into spring, and all dates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are advised to check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for updates on restrictions and delays before traveling through the area.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.