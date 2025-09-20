NAMPA, Idaho — Bob Wagner was the president of the Nampa Farmer's Market for around a decade before he passed away in 2024. On Saturday, the market held the Bob Wagner Memorial Hot Pepper Eating Contest.

Wagner started this contest back in 2019 as a way to bring more attention to the market. Bob loved this event, and it showed.

Michael Vessel won the first two contests.

"This was Bob's brainchild, this was his passion," said Vessel. "He co-facilitated everything down to every level, and he welcomed you. It was such a fun environment to be around. I love the man so much."

Watch as this competition gets heated!

Hot pepper eating contest honors a former Nampa Farmer's Market President

In the contest, the peppers get hotter and hotter as the competition moved along, and you could see the contestants start to sweat. Then they started dropping like flies when the habanero pepper arrived, and a man named Dartanyon won and took home $300.

"It's bad, dude, I tried to tough it out," said Kevin, who finished second and got a check for $200. "I feel like I'm going to vomit, man, it was bad."

Everything at the Nampa Farmers' Market comes from within 100 miles. The market runs every Saturday through November and has been happening for 36 seasons, with 283 registered vendors this year. Bob Wagner was one of those vendors with Wagner Idaho Foods.

"Bob really helped grow this market to where it is today. He has been a champion for it the entire time that I’ve known him," said Jacob Thorn, who organized the hot pepper eating contest. "It's an honor to put it together for him."

Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent has covered this event previously and has seen that Bob Wagner really enjoyed putting this event together and watching his fellow pepper heads compete. This year, the competitors didn't make it to the Carolina Reaper, so as Bob would say, start practicing now for next year.

"To be here with Bob in his memory is so heart-warming," said Vessel. "Thank you very much.”