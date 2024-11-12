Honoring veterans at the Warhawk Air Museum

NAMPA, Idaho — The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa works to honor veterans, including on Veterans Day — Senior Reporter Don Nelson visited the museum on Veterans Day to see some of the exhibits meant to honor those who fought.



Veterans can visit the Warhawk Air Museum for free this week from Nov. 12 to 17.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The museum held a Veterans breakfast on Nov. 9.

These glass poppies are used in remembrance of our fallen soldiers, and this is the wall of the Purple Heart here at the Warhawk Air Museum. I'm Senior Reporter Roland Beres for Idaho News 6, and this is a great place to come for Veterans Day and check out some of the great stories.

I talked to Lou Bauman, the curator here, and he told me about how those stories really make this place special. There's no better place to spend Veterans Day than come out here and check out some of these amazing exhibits at the Warhawk Air Museum.

Lou Bauman is our curator here for the museum. And Lou is responsible for putting a lot of these exhibits together, dealing with the families and all that stuff.

"Well, this one here is about a young bass kid, Manuel Valdecoa, a University of Idaho graduate, who worked for a Chevy dealer downtown, ends up on a P-38 over in Italy, and he basically had about maybe 15 flights, if that," Bauman said. "In the process, he met a German in the Falkland 190 head-on, and in essence, what happened, they both shot each other down. Now, Manuel was able to bail out, but he didn't make it, and subsequently, oh, I guess about seven or eight years ago, the family enlisted Senator Crapo to help get all his medals, Purple Heart, Air Medal, right on through, and they were presented here. A lot of this is about the families too."