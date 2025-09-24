Hit-and-run incident after IShowSpeed visits Columbia High School

NAMPA, Idaho — A 14-year-old Nampa teen was injured in a hit-and-run incident on Happy Valley Rd. following the unexpected visit of YouTube star IShowSpeed at Columbia High School.

According to Nampa Police, at around 6 p.m. they got word that a YouTuber with a large following was on his way to Columbia High School with his security detail.

The YouTuber, IShowSpeed, has 44.3 million subscribers and during a live-streamed visit, he went to multiple spots throughout the Treasure Valley drawing massive crowds of fans wherever he went.

Police say there were no issues with his presence, but many people were walking and running in the roadway during his departure on Happy Valley Rd. and a full-size pickup, unrelated to the entourage of YouTuber vehicles struck a 14-year-old teen in Nampa. The driver, later identified as 20-year-old Donald Allen Haggin II, drove off without stopping.

The teenage victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police say, the 20-year-old suspect called to report the incident at 7:30 p.m. and after further investigation, he was asked to come to the Nampa Police Department where he was arrested without further incident and charged with the felony of leaving the scene of an injury accident.