Helping the Homer Family: Rollerdrome holds fundraiser for family of child killed in car fire

NAMPA, Idaho — The Rollerdrome in Nampa is hosting a FUNdraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday to help support the Homer family whose daughter died in a car fire in December.

The parents Kenny and Rachel say that their truck caught fire on the Boise Bench after a jump starter exploded. Rachel and the couple's two other children were treated at a burn center in Salt Lake City, but their 2-year-old daughter, Onix, died in the fire.

The community raised more than $50,000 for the family in less than a week, and now Nampa's Rollerdrome is also trying to help. Proceeds from admission sales and skate rentals made between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. tonight will be donated to the Homer family. Tickets can be reserved online or purchased in person at the rink.