Harward Rec Center prepared and capable of handling NSD's four-day school week

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa School District will be transitioning to a four-day school week for students from next year. They reached out to community service providers for feedback on supporting the student population on their additional day off.



The Harward Rec Center in Nampa had sensed Nampa School District's change to a four-day school week coming and began exploring options on their own.

They found that an additional day would be no problem and could accommodate 100-120 kids.

One parent I spoke with thinks the change will be a struggle but would rather have all the changes happen at once.

"Pretty much just like the school district, there's unknowns, but you're prepared for it."

"I'm prepared for it, for sure," declared Harward Recreation Center education and program supervisor LeeAnn Curry.

"There were not any direct reachouts in the beginning, but as they got closer to the decision, then it was 'what would you have available, what do you already do, and how would the kids benefit, that was probably 2-3 weeks ago," Curry added.

Curry says the school district's swap to a four-day school will be an easy transition for them.

"We already do full days when NSD's out of school, so for us to address that, that's something we can easily accommodate, I don't have to add anything to our plate."

The transition for parents might be easier for some than others.

"I think they have good intentions of all these things working but what they don't understand is how hard it is to make it all work. I think it'll be different. There's going to be some days where my kid comes here where we have a pass but that's a luxury that I have the other families don't have," said the parent of a Greenhurst Elementary second grader Kaylee Evans.

What the Rec Center does want for Nampa children is substance. While there's a cost for students to utilize the Rec Center's Kids In Action plan, it's less than the price of a babysitter -- under than $3 an hour.

"We really look at how kids can learn through play. I've taken time to develop that extra day with STEM activities, and sensory bins. I've looked to see what other resources are in the area that we can tap into so we can provide a more structured day but still have fun," said Curry.

The Nampa School District has made many decisions this year in preparation for next year to be more fiscally responsible. Some district schools were set for closure and/or repurposing in December. Later in January, the district announced the switch from a semester schedule to a trimester schedule for secondary grades. Tuesday's board vote to go to a four-day school week caused concern for some trustee members with how much change is too much.

"I remember reading emails, it's like, 'let's just figure this out first. There's a lot coming at us.' Let's see where we land and then let's address the four-day student contact week," Trustee Jeff Kirkman at Tuesday's board meeting.

Even though all these changes have come in preparation for next year, Kaylee is happy to have it all just be done for her student who is on the spectrum and also happens to attend one of the schools that are closing next year, Greenhurst.

"Change is very hard, so down to his playground is going to be a huge world flip for him. If you're going to change things you might as well change it all and be done with it. I can appreciate I can sit down with my child once and just rip that bandage off," concluded Evans.