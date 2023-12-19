Watch Now
Nampa school board of trustees votes 3-2 on the future of Nampa schools

Nampa School District Offices Building
Keith Burrell
Nampa School District Offices Building
Posted at 10:32 PM, Dec 18, 2023
The Nampa School Board voted 3-2 in favor of closing three schools and repurposing two.

  • Central Elementary will stay open
  • Snake River will be repurposed to Gateways
  • West middle school will be repurpose to Union School and Nampa Academy
  • Greenhurst will be home to the preschool program and the online program
  • Centennial, Union School, and Gateways buildings' futures will be decided later

On Monday the Nampa school board of trustees voted 3-2 in favor of closing and repurposing six schools in the Nampa school district. Central Elementary will stay open, Snake River repurposed to Gateways, West Mddle School will be repurposed to Union School and Nampa Academy.

Greenhurst will be home to the preschool program and the online program. Centennial, Gateways, Union will be decommissioned and their future will be determined later whether it be demolition or other uses.

As teachers that showed up for today’s board meeting left in tears they told me that it was “disheartening”, “not surprising”, and that these schools are the “lifeblood” of the communities.

