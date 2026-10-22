NAMPA, Idaho — Nearly 20 years ago, Luis Granados was given a second chance.

Today, he's the executive director of Breaking Chains Academy, and he's received a pardon from Gov. Brad Little.

I sat down with Granados to talk about his journey and what this pardon means to him.

"I hope it can be an example of what is possible, that you don't have to let past mistakes define you. We're all better than the worst decision we've ever made," Granados said.

As a teenager, Granados made a mistake that led to a felony conviction. But a Canyon County program helped him turn his life around.

"In this program, I found the support and the resources I needed to thrive and find new opportunity," Granados said.

That program was Breaking Chains Academy in Nampa.

It helps at-risk youth prepare for adulthood through education, mentorship and job training.

WATCH: Canyon County nonprofit leader earns rare pardon from Idaho's governor

From felony to second chances: Canyon County leader earns a pardon from Idaho Gov. Little

Granados later became a mentor and, in 2018, its executive director. Then, about a year ago, a team member asked him a question he had never considered. "'Have you ever thought about a pardon?' And I hadn't. I didn't even know it was something that was possible," Granados said.

After applying, Granados went through a hearing with the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole. But the commission determined it didn't have the authority to grant his pardon, so the decision went to Gov. Little.

"I have to admit I did get a little discouraged. I started doing some research, you know, how many pardons does the governor give, and the answer was none, right? I believe if my research is correct, he's only given two since 2019," Granados said.

With the decision now in the governor's hands, Granados wasn't sure what to expect. Then, about two weeks later, he got the news he never thought was possible.

"I got a call and the pardon was granted, and I was head over heels," Granados said.

For Granados, the pardon is about more than putting his past behind him. He says it reflects the people who believed in him and the community that helped him get to where he is today.

Now, Granados hopes his story can help the next generation see that their future isn't defined by their mistakes either. "They're the reason I wake up every morning. They're the reason I have a smile on my face and I have meaning in my life," Granados said.

For more information about Breaking Chains Academy, you can visit their website at breakingchainsacademy.org

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