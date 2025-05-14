Ford Idaho Center creates unique backstage experiences for visiting performers

The Ford Idaho Center is making performers feel right at home with unique backstage experiences, including a custom mini golf course, as part of efforts to stand out among larger venues and grow Nampa's economy.

The entertainment venue has become an economic powerhouse for Nampa, generating nearly $50 million a year, up from $10 million almost a decade ago.

As a smaller venue between major city tour stops, the Idaho Center focuses on creating memorable experiences for artists to encourage repeat bookings.

"Oftentimes, on a routed tour, [they] will be between cities like Salt Lake City, Spokane, Seattle," said Jacalyn Hill. "And so we love to find a way to make ourselves stand out... make it feel like home when they're on the road."

Hill, the marketing director for the Ford Idaho Center, seeks out local partnerships to create unique-to-Nampa experiences for visiting performers.

One such partnership is with Boise Brew Putt's Kris Wilson, who constructed a guitar-themed mini golf hole for performers to enjoy backstage.

"I loved the concept. She wanted to build something that the bands could interact with. And she was thinking a portable mini golf course would work. And I said, that's great," Wilson said.

The guitar-shaped mini golf hole, featuring a double-necked design, was created from upcycled materials the Ford Idaho Center already had on hand. Wilson spent three weeks constructing the unique entertainment option.

Beyond mini golf, performers can also enjoy pickleball and specialty food offerings like an ice cream potato bar before heading through the tunnels to perform on the main stage.

