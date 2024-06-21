Boise Brew Putt: 21+ mini golf with an ode to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A bank shot from the Boise River? A 15-footer from the Foothills? You can do that and enjoy a drink at Boise Brew Putt. The 21+ mini golf course that opened in May offers challenging putts all with an ode to the Treasure Valley and Idaho.



The 9-hole course features staples like the Old Idaho Penitentiary, the Foothills, the Boise River, and other famous landmarks.

Boise Brew put also offers other fun mini games like putter pool and a beer garden to enjoy adult beverages.

Owner Kris Wilson says there are plans to expand with 3 new holes coming next year.

From the Old Penitentiary, to Foothills, to yes even the construction, Boise Brew Putt which just opened this May has nine holes all inspired by the Treasure Valley and the great state of Idaho. Owner Kris Wilson saying he started the business because the lack of mini golf courses.

"We were thinking why is there no more mini golf in town?," said Wilson. "Maybe it'd be cooler if we just made it 21 plus and for adults only."

I got the chance to hop on the course from trying to make a field goal to attempting to escape the Old Idaho penitentiary with not a lot of success. As well as try putter pool combining the game of pool and put put into one. Visitors like Robert Glessing getting to try mini golf for the first time.

"More challenging than I thought it would be. It's like my first time really playing put put," said Glessing.

Wilson enjoying the challenging course he made and the fun it gives visitors.

"It's great to see people laughing on the course or with frustration at a fun level," said Wilson.

Wilson took me through all nine holes detailing their ode back to Idaho and he says he wouldn't want to set up his course anywhere other than The Gem State.

"I don't know where else I would want to be so if I'm going to start a business, it's going to be here," said Wilson.

The course is open Wednesday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the weekdays and 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends.