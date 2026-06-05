Fire crews responding to structure fire near Robinson Road in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Fire crews responded to a structure fire near Robinson Road and Jasper Place around 4:15 p.m. on Friday.

Crews on scene told Idaho News 6 that several community members stepped up to help fight the fire with hoses before officials arrived, adding that everyone was able to safely evacuate. The exterior of one home was damaged by the heat, as well as a nearby fence.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Canyon County Paramedics and Idaho Power also responded to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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