Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Nampa, forward progress stopped

NAMPA, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Can Ada Road and Chinden Boulevard.

The fire is estimated at about 1 acre. According to WatchDuty, forward progress has been stopped.

Drivers in the area should use caution and expect possible delays while crews remain on scene.

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