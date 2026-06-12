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Fire crews respond to vegetation fire in Nampa, forward progress stopped

can ada fire.png
Courtesy Teresa Pulido
can ada fire.png
Posted

NAMPA, Idaho — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire near Can Ada Road and Chinden Boulevard.

The fire is estimated at about 1 acre. According to WatchDuty, forward progress has been stopped.

Drivers in the area should use caution and expect possible delays while crews remain on scene.

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