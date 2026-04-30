Family files $10M claim over 2025 Nampa police shooting of teen

NAMPA, Idaho — The family of a Nampa teenager shot by police last year has filed a claim seeking $10 million from the city, alleging officers used unnecessary force during the encounter.

The claim, filed on April 24, comes months after the Halloween night shooting that left the teen seriously injured. The filing names the City of Nampa, the Nampa Police Department, Police Chief Joe Huff and several officers involved in the response.

Police previously said officers responded around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2025, to reports that a teen was attacking his mother near 21st Avenue South and 2nd Street South. When officers arrived, they said the teen went back inside the home and later approached officers with a knife, prompting two officers to open fire.

READ MORE | Nampa PD: Knife-wielding teen seriously injured in police shooting after 'violently attacking' mom

According to the claim, filed by the teen’s parent, officers escalated the situation too quickly and did not use other options before shooting. The filing also says the shooting happened in close quarters near the home’s doorway, putting others nearby at risk.

The teen was hit multiple times and suffered serious injuries, including gunshot wounds to his chest and arms. He was taken to a hospital and has since undergone ongoing medical treatment and therapy, according to the claim.

No officers were injured in the incident. The teen’s mother was also hospitalized with injuries that were described at the time as not life-threatening.

A tort claim is a required step before a lawsuit can be filed against a government agency in Idaho.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to the city for comment on the filing, but we have yet to hear back.

Read the full tort claim below —

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