Elizabeth Smart shares her story in Nampa to help raise mental health awareness

NAMPA, Idaho — Thousands of people packed into the Ford Idaho Center Wednesday to see Elizabeth Smart. She spoke about mental health as the keynote speaker for Connection Is The Cure.

Smart, who was kidnapped as a child, emphasized the importance of recognizing individual value, regardless of mental health challenges.

"Whether you have mental health issues or not, it does not lessen your value as a human being. Like you are so important and you have such an impact on this world whether you know it or not," said Smart.

Smart hopes that sharing her story will help others survivors feel less isolated.

"With my story being as well known as it is, I feel like it should be me to come out and continue to share my story, so that no other survivor out there feels alone. So that they know that like, yeah, there are so many other survivors out there. They're not in this alone, and they can do it," said Smart.

The event was hosted by Connection Is The Cure, a local organization that provides mental health, addiction recovery, and suicide prevention resources.

"Our goal is to build connection in the community through different events and just let people know that they're not alone," said September Frogley, who founded Connection Is The Cure after she lost her brother to suicide.

Frogley says Elizabeth was the perfect speaker to connect with people who have experienced trauma.

"She experienced something that was, something that would have been easy not to come back from. It was so devastating and horrific, and I feel like she's just an example of resilience and coming back and finding hope again and being able to recognize how powerful love and connection is," said Frogley.

"Well, specifically tonight for Connection Is The Cure, I think that is so, so powerful and it's such a, like it is so needed. I mean when I came home after I was rescued, I didn't know anyone who had been kidnapped. I didn't know anyone who talked openly about sexual abuse or violence. Nobody talked about these things and so I did feel alone, and I did feel embarrassed," said Smart.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 for free, one-on-one help.