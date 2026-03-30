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Edwards Cinema in Nampa demolished to make space for Sugar District

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Idaho News 6
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NAMPA, Idaho — Developers are demolishing the Edwards Cinema in Nampa to make space for the newly renamed Sugar District, which may include multi-family housing.

Real estate development company Gardener Group purchased the lot in 2021, and the theater closed the following year. In 2022, the Nampa City Council approved a modified development agreement, allowing the site to become a mixed-use development.

The lot sat vacant for many years. With the buildings not being reused, developers have now begun demolition.

City records show housing-related applications were filed in 2022, but no concrete plans have been made.

Idaho News 6 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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