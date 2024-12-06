Watch Now
Driver of vehicle that crashed onto Nampa roof arrested for vehicular manslaughter

Biff Eshelman and his wife Sylvia are safe and sound after a crash Sunday morning left a car on the roof of their house. Police say the crash left one person dead and two more injured and heavily damaged two homes.
NAMPA, Idaho — On Friday, Nampa Police arrested the driver of the vehicle that crashed onto a residential roof in Nampa on Sunday.

18-year-old Angel Eduardo Rico of Caldwell was arrested on Dec. 6 by Nampa Police with assistance from Caldwell PD. Rico was charged with vehicular manslaughter and transported to the Canyon County Jail.

According to police, Rico's vehicle was traveling at a high speed, failed to navigate a curve at Diamond Street, hit a berm in a private yard, went airborne, struck the chimney of one home and landed on the rooftop of a second home. No one in either home was injured, but both homes suffered extensive damage.

The crash injured Rico, and he was hospitalized but has since been released — he was arrested following his release without incident.

The front seat passenger in Rico’s vehicle, 31-year-old Jose Teran Chaparro of Nampa, died in the crash. Another adult male passenger in the back seat was injured but survived. Police say his condition is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police say it may result in additional charges.

