CWI Board of Trustees unanimously approves Ford Idaho Center transfer

NAMPA, Idaho — On Thursday, the Board of Trustees for the College of Western Idaho (CWI) unanimously approved the conveyance of the Ford Idaho Center from the City of Nampa.

The 90-acre Ford Idaho Center will be owned and operated by CWI.

The college is now in charge of hosting the Snake River Stampede, concerts, and a myriad of other events at the 120,000 square foot arena. The facility also includes an outdoor amphitheater and equine facility. In addition to the regularly scheduled events, CWI will focus on using the space to expand its academic programming for students.

CWI Board Chair Jim Reames praised the move, saying, “This is a transformational opportunity for our students and our community.”

“Since the City first approached us late in 2024, we've been doing due diligence leading up to public outreach over the past five months, and this is the result of that work. By bringing the Ford Idaho Center into CWI’s Nampa Campus, we can preserve a beloved community venue while also creating new pathways for education, careers, and economic growth for generations to come.” - Jim Reames, CWI Board Chair

In a news release, a spokesperson for CWI said the conveyance will allow the college to make the Ford Idaho Center accessible to the public while creating unique learning opportunities for students at CWI.

“I am grateful to Mayor Debbie Kling and the Nampa City Council for their leadership and partnership in conveying the Ford Idaho Center to the college,” said CWI President, Gordon Jones.

