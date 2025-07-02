CWI and Nampa explore significant changes to the Ford Idaho Center

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa and the College of Western Idaho are seeking public input as they look into transferring the Ford Idaho Center and its properties to CWI.

While the proposal awaits approval from the Nampa City Council and CWI Board of Trustees, officials say that the change could significantly benefit the community.

“CWI is excited about the possibilities this could bring to Nampa and the broader region," said CWI President Gordon Jones in a press release.

A town hall where residents can learn more and ask questions is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, at the Ford Idaho Center's Les Schwab Corral. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling and President Jones will both be in attendance to address community concerns.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the City of Nampa says that the partnership would ensure that the Ford Idaho Center "remains under public stewardship," highlighting the potential for enhanced educational and workforce programs, along with increased commercial activity in the area.

The Ford Idaho Center is one of the Treasure Valley's largest and most popular venues in the area, attracting major events and artists. Advocates say that transferring control to CWI could ensure its continued role as an economic driver while also fostering educational development.

“This is a unique opportunity to begin a new chapter for this premier facility,” said Mayor Kling.

For more information and to submit questions, visit the city’s website.