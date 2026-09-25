Crash on I-84 blocks lanes near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — A crash is blocking the two right lanes on I-84 near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the incident happened around 5:55 a.m., initially blocking all eastbound lanes for about an hour.

By 6:58 a.m., ITD said the two right eastbound lanes were blocked.

As of 7:00 a.m., the expected drive time from Caldwell to Boise is 76 minutes.

WATCH: 7AM Traffic report from Sophia Cruz

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks I-84 eastbound Friday morning

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

ITD Traffic is backed up Friday morning, after a crash on I84 EB blocked all lanes for about one hour.

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