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Crash on I-84 blocks lanes near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning

i84 traffic on Sept. 25, 2026
ITD
Crash blocks eastbound lanes on I-84 causing serious delays on Sept. 25, 2026
i84 traffic on Sept. 25, 2026
Posted
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NAMPA, Idaho — A crash is blocking the two right lanes on I-84 near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the incident happened around 5:55 a.m., initially blocking all eastbound lanes for about an hour.
By 6:58 a.m., ITD said the two right eastbound lanes were blocked.

As of 7:00 a.m., the expected drive time from Caldwell to Boise is 76 minutes.

WATCH: 7AM Traffic report from Sophia Cruz

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks I-84 eastbound Friday morning

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

I84 EB Crash blocks lanes
Traffic is backed up Friday morning, after a crash on I84 EB blocked all lanes for about one hour.

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