Crash on I-84 blocks lanes near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning

NAMPA, Idaho — A crash is blocking the two right lanes on I-84 near S. McDermott Road on Friday morning.
The Idaho Transportation Department says the incident happened around 5:55 a.m., initially blocking all eastbound lanes for about an hour.
By 6:58 a.m., ITD said the two right eastbound lanes were blocked.
As of 7:00 a.m., the expected drive time from Caldwell to Boise is 76 minutes.
WATCH: 7AM Traffic report from Sophia Cruz
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
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