Coroner: 65-year-old Nampa woman dies after weekend crash on I-84

NAMPA, Idaho — A 65-year-old Nampa woman died after being hit by a vehicle on westbound I-84 east of Boise late Saturday night, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Idaho State Police said the crash happened around 10:25 p.m. June 27 near mile marker 67 when a vehicle pulled over on the westbound side of the interstate. The driver exited the vehicle and was struck by a westbound vehicle. Westbound lanes were closed for about 13 hours during the investigation and cleanup.

READ MORE | Crash east of Boise closed westbound lanes on I-84 for 13 hours

The Ada County Coroner identified the woman as Dawn Hettinger, 65, of Nampa. She was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m. June 28 at the scene. Her cause and manner of death are pending.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and the number of vehicles involved is still under review. Idaho State Police is leading the investigation.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.