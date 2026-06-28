Crash east of Boise closed westbound lanes on I-84 for 13 hours

ADA COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that closed the westbound lanes on I-84 for 13 hours east of Boise.

According to officials, the crash occurred Saturday, June 27, at 10:25 p.m. at mile marker 67. Police say that a vehicle was pulled over on the westbound side of I-84 when the driver exited the vehicle. Then, police say, the driver was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate.

Westbound lanes on I-84 were blocked for approximately 13 hours while emergency responders cleared the scene, ISP said.

Police have not yet released any additional information.