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Crash east of Boise closed westbound lanes on I-84 for 13 hours

Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
Keith Burrell / Idaho News 6
Idaho State Police - Patrol Car - ISP - Trooper
Posted

ADA COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that closed the westbound lanes on I-84 for 13 hours east of Boise.

According to officials, the crash occurred Saturday, June 27, at 10:25 p.m. at mile marker 67. Police say that a vehicle was pulled over on the westbound side of I-84 when the driver exited the vehicle. Then, police say, the driver was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate.

Westbound lanes on I-84 were blocked for approximately 13 hours while emergency responders cleared the scene, ISP said.

Police have not yet released any additional information.

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