Concerns grow for missing Texas man last seen in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — A Texas man, Carlos M. Pena, has been reported missing by family, according to the Nampa Police Department's Facebook page.

Pena, 39, was last seen in Nampa during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 20.

Pena has been staying at a hotel in Nampa while working in the area, although the name of the hotel has not been released. He is driving a rental car, which is a black 2025 Nissan Sentra with a Utah license plate numbered H029JE.

Pena is described as being 5-foot-7, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

His family, as well as his employer, have not heard from him and are concerned for his well-being.

If you have information on Pena's whereabouts, you can contact Nampa Dispatch at 208-465-2257.

