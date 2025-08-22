College of Western Idaho opens new Health Sciences building, emphasizes affordable education

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho celebrated the opening of its new Health Sciences building, marking the first expansion at the Nampa main campus since the school opened 16 years ago.

For many students, cost remains a significant barrier to higher education. The new facility is helping CWI maintain its commitment to affordable education while providing comprehensive training programs.

"They are extremely expensive. They're $20,000 for nine months," said Shayla Scherber, a dental assisting student, referring to other educational options she considered.

"And then I looked into CWI, and I noticed how affordable it was. And you also learn more," said Sherber. "You can also get your diploma here. At Carrington, you only get your certificate. I want to go for my diploma. That's what I'm going for."

The College of Western Idaho has maintained its focus on affordability since its founding, according to President Gordon Jones.

"Universities often have research and service, and other things that are important for their model. But in CWI and community colleges, our faculty teach, and that means they teach more classes. And students have to put a smaller amount of money down to be a participant, a student in that class," Jones said.

The new Health Sciences building houses programs ranging from nursing to therapy to dental assisting. The dental program features a classroom built as a fully functioning dental office, where students begin with fundamental skills.

"Yeah, like day one, we were washing our hands, learning how to properly wash with hot water, cold water, churning so you can close pores. And then she put powder on things so that she can show that no matter what you touch, there's germs everywhere," Scherber said.

CWI plans to continue its expansion efforts. At the beginning of September, the college will hold the grand opening of another new facility, the Agriculture Science building.

