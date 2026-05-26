City of Nampa to host free swim safety event on Saturday at Lakeview Water Park

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will host a free, Safe Swim event this Saturday at Lakeview Water Park.

The program aims to teach children how to stay safe when recreating in and around bodies of water.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and feature educational stations with speakers and instructors from various agencies and entities.

Participating children will receive a "game board" that will be stamped for each station they visit. Children who visit all the stations and complete the required tasks will be awarded a free day pass to Lakeview Water Park or Lincoln Pool.

Safe Swim Safety Stations:

Sun Safety - St. Luke's

How to call 911 and hands only CPR - Canyon County Paramedics

Canal Safety - Nampa Fire

Boating Safety - Canyon County Sheriff's Office

In-Water rescue skills – Nampa Parks & Recreation swim instructors

The drowning rate in Idaho is above the national average and the City of Nampa is dedicated to education on water safety," said Jessica Vanderpool, Harward Recreation Center Aquatic Supervisor. "We are excited to partner with some amazing organizations to bring you an event focused on teaching kids and parents how to be safe in, on, and around the water."

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